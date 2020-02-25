Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea

Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea

Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea

The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Monday they are considering scaling back joint training because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus.

South Korea is testing more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in cases.

Libby Hogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US, South Korea review military drills on coronavirus fears

Virus adds to uncertainty after allies fail to reach an agreement on troop-hosting costs
FT.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

familydisaster

#tetowaki #dystopian watch RT @ReutersTV: Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea https://t.co/TTZVrWPo2A https://t.co/Pw7C5Y450t 9 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea https://t.co/TTZVrWPo2A https://t.co/Pw7C5Y450t 21 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea: https://t.co/3XEKNwPNgL #SouthKorea 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.