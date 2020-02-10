Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tampa Bay area teacher in South Korea says she may have tough time returning home due to coronavirus

Tampa Bay area teacher in South Korea says she may have tough time returning home due to coronavirus

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Tampa Bay area teacher in South Korea says she may have tough time returning home due to coronavirus

Tampa Bay area teacher in South Korea says she may have tough time returning home due to coronavirus

Elizabeth Tracy may have trouble returning to Florida because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Story: http://bit.ly/32pJEGD
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho gets a hero's welcome [Video]Parasite director Bong Joon-ho gets a hero's welcome

After his historic four-Oscar win for 'Parasite', South Korean director Bong Joon-ho arrived in South Korea on Sunday to cheers and applause - and said it was now time to get back to his real job...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Full Circle: Are red-light cameras money makers or lifesavers? [Video]Full Circle: Are red-light cameras money makers or lifesavers?

The Tampa Bay area has more than 100 red-light cameras, but once again, there’s a bill to get rid of them. Story: https://wfts.tv/39qDybB

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.