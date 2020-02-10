Tampa Bay area teacher in South Korea says she may have tough time returning home due to coronavirus

Elizabeth Tracy may have trouble returning to Florida because of the coronavirus outbreak.



Recent related videos from verified sources Parasite director Bong Joon-ho gets a hero's welcome After his historic four-Oscar win for 'Parasite', South Korean director Bong Joon-ho arrived in South Korea on Sunday to cheers and applause - and said it was now time to get back to his real job... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published 1 week ago Full Circle: Are red-light cameras money makers or lifesavers? The Tampa Bay area has more than 100 red-light cameras, but once again, there’s a bill to get rid of them. Story: https://wfts.tv/39qDybB Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43Published 2 weeks ago