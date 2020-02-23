Global  

Paige Turley won't give Lewis Capaldi a cut of Love Island winnings

'Love Island' winner Paige Turley says Lewis Capaldi won't be getting a penny of her £25,000 winnings, because she needs the cash to pay off debts.
