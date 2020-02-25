Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91
Former Egyptian President
Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 His death was
confirmed on Tuesday by
the Egyptian government.
Egyptian presidency,
via statement Autocrat Mubarak controlled
Egypt from 1981 to 2011.
Previously an Egyptian Air Force
commander, he is hailed for his role
in the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
Mubarak claimed responsibility for
starting that war by attacking an
Israeli communications base.
In 2011, he was overthrown
in the Arab Spring uprisings.
He was arrested soon after and
sentenced to life in prison.
In 2017, he was acquitted on charges
that he'd ordered anti-government
protesters to be executed.
His son, Alaa Mubarak,
addressed his death
in a tweet.
Alaa Mubarak,
via Twitter Mubarak's former secretary of information,
Anas Al Fikki, also commented on his death.
Anas Al Fikki,
to NBC News