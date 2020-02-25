Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 His death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Egyptian government.

Egyptian presidency, via statement Autocrat Mubarak controlled Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

Previously an Egyptian Air Force commander, he is hailed for his role in the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Mubarak claimed responsibility for starting that war by attacking an Israeli communications base.

In 2011, he was overthrown in the Arab Spring uprisings.

He was arrested soon after and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2017, he was acquitted on charges that he'd ordered anti-government protesters to be executed.

His son, Alaa Mubarak, addressed his death in a tweet.

Alaa Mubarak, via Twitter Mubarak's former secretary of information, Anas Al Fikki, also commented on his death.

Anas Al Fikki, to NBC News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Former Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak, is dead

Hosni Mubarak, a former Egyptian military and political leader, served as the fourth president of...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •allAfrica.comSBSJerusalem PostBBC NewsIndependentBelfast TelegraphMENAFN.comNewsy


Egypt's Mubarak, ousted by popular revolt in 2011, dies aged 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who held power for 30 years until he was ousted in 2011 in a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KenyanHustler

Hustler RT @BBCBreaking: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91 https://t… 2 minutes ago

emmanuel4u

Praveen Emmanuel Sakilay RT @cnnbrk: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was overthrown in a popular uprising, has died… 2 minutes ago

Occupypdpparty

Occupy PDP Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died this morning Tuesday at the age of 91 years. May his soul rest in pe… https://t.co/SfHC5xL3HJ 4 minutes ago

Ninja26521783

🇵🇰 شیر دل RT @WarsontheBrink: Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at the age of 91 4 minutes ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira The death of former Egyptian president #HosniMubarak robs Egyptians of a key chance to see justice done for the lit… https://t.co/QR11Bi35qX 4 minutes ago

gkielec

Greg Kielec RT @CNN: BREAKING NEWS: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was overthrown in a popular uprisin… 4 minutes ago

gibhelaa

Gibhela RT @Wamagaisa: Hosni Mubarak: Former Egyptian President dies aged 91 - BBC Mugabe - 95 Moi - 95 Mubarak - 91 https://t.co/3T9lJ5fOFf 5 minutes ago

ScrapperChris

🍿🎬#Dark2Light🌓 RT @12BravoGran: Not super convinced on this source... but we'll see what other information arrives. "Former Egyptian president Mubarak, w… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 [Video]Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country&apos;s former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 [Video]Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.