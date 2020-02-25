Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus disease 2019 > COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed

COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmedCOVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canary Islands hotel quarantined after virus confirmed

Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island hotel of Tenerife has been placed in...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MariaGrizzaffi

Mary2010 RT @euronews: BREAKING | #COVID19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed https://t.co/OHImBuwXC8 23 minutes ago

OrkneyPixie

Mrs Brigand COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed https://t.co/9sYzzQ9I3y 25 minutes ago

Gabenewsinfo

@Gabenewsinfo Via @euronews: COVID-19: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed https://t.co/C3CB3f8iSL 1 hour ago

amosesele

Amos Esele Covid-19 Fear Spreads As Iranian MPs Test Positive, Spanish Hotel On Lockdown, WHO Warns of Global Pandemic… https://t.co/8m1xL2CVHz 2 hours ago

thisagenews

ThisAge Nigeria News Covid-19 Fears Spread As Iranian MPs Test Positive, Spanish Hotel On Lockdown, WHO Warns of Global Pandemic… https://t.co/sYrr6oY1Ys 2 hours ago

squeeze_jc

JC Chaos RT @palevell: Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed https://t.co/HaTRiQwQgE 2 hours ago

Nexus7900

Brent 🇺🇸 😏👌👍 RT @u2biker: COVID-19.. Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed... DoG https://t.co/2ACxfa9c1D 2 hours ago

u2biker

Dog COVID-19.. Spanish hotel on lockdown as virus confirmed... DoG https://t.co/2ACxfa9c1D 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The press office for the town of Adeje..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.