On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital on Internal Medicine

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm over here with dr. thakker from monroe regional hospital, and today we're talking all about internal medicine, but i also wanted to sit down with dr. thakker and find out why he chose the wonderful state of mississippi to do his medicine.

Welcome to the show, my friend.

Dr. thakker: thank you very much for inviting me.

Troy: okay, now you're brand new here to the state of mississippi.

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: why did you decide to come here?

Dr. thakker: well, i grew up in india in a small town, and in italy we have hot weather rather than having cold, chilly weather.

And i'm taking care of my parents.

Troy: i love it.

Dr. thakker: they also decided to... i want to take care of them.

So italy... i wanted to move to the south, and this opportunity come up so that i moved to mississippi.

Troy: so when did you end up coming from though?

Dr. thakker: new york.

Troy: and you said to me off camera that your parents were like, "we're moving to mississippi because it's much warmer."

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: okay.

So let's talk a little bit about... and you're in aberdeen.

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: at the hospital there as well?

Dr. thakker: yes, yes.

Troy: let's talk a little bit about internal medicine, shall we?

So for people at home who... we hear lots of terms and descriptions about medicine in general, what is internal medicine?

Dr. thakker: it's the caring for the patient about the age of 18 until the hundred plus or whatever.

Troy: really?

Dr. thakker: yes.

So all the internal medicine physician takes care of all the organs.

They are not specialized, they are specialized only in the taking care of those adult patients.

That to diagnose, to screen, and then to prevent the medical problems down the road.

Troy: okay.

So let's talk a little bit about some of the services that you're doing over there at the monroe regional hospital in aberdeen because there's also a clinic there, correct?

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: so let's talk a little bit about what's possible there at the clinic.

Dr. thakker: i'm taking care of the patient as an outpatient as well as inpatient care at the monroe regional hospital.

For the outpatient, patients needs to set up the appointment for their chronic problems or the acute problems or for any semi- emergency cases.

Then they come to the office, i examine, and then take care of them.

If it needs to be deferred to this higher specialty services, then i defer to the higher specialty services.

If they get sick and then they come to the emergency room or get directly admitted, then i take care of them in the hospital.

Troy: so, okay, fair call.

I want