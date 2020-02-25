Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital on Internal Medicine

On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital on Internal Medicine

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital on Internal Medicine

On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital on Internal Medicine

Troy talks with Dr. DilipThakker from Monroe Regional Hospital about internal medicine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital on Internal Medicine

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm over here with dr. thakker from monroe regional hospital, and today we're talking all about internal medicine, but i also wanted to sit down with dr. thakker and find out why he chose the wonderful state of mississippi to do his medicine.

Welcome to the show, my friend.

Dr. thakker: thank you very much for inviting me.

Troy: okay, now you're brand new here to the state of mississippi.

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: why did you decide to come here?

Dr. thakker: well, i grew up in india in a small town, and in italy we have hot weather rather than having cold, chilly weather.

And i'm taking care of my parents.

Troy: i love it.

Dr. thakker: they also decided to... i want to take care of them.

So italy... i wanted to move to the south, and this opportunity come up so that i moved to mississippi.

Troy: so when did you end up coming from though?

Dr. thakker: new york.

Troy: and you said to me off camera that your parents were like, "we're moving to mississippi because it's much warmer."

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: okay.

So let's talk a little bit about... and you're in aberdeen.

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: at the hospital there as well?

Dr. thakker: yes, yes.

Troy: let's talk a little bit about internal medicine, shall we?

So for people at home who... we hear lots of terms and descriptions about medicine in general, what is internal medicine?

Dr. thakker: it's the caring for the patient about the age of 18 until the hundred plus or whatever.

Troy: really?

Dr. thakker: yes.

So all the internal medicine physician takes care of all the organs.

They are not specialized, they are specialized only in the taking care of those adult patients.

That to diagnose, to screen, and then to prevent the medical problems down the road.

Troy: okay.

So let's talk a little bit about some of the services that you're doing over there at the monroe regional hospital in aberdeen because there's also a clinic there, correct?

Dr. thakker: yes.

Troy: so let's talk a little bit about what's possible there at the clinic.

Dr. thakker: i'm taking care of the patient as an outpatient as well as inpatient care at the monroe regional hospital.

For the outpatient, patients needs to set up the appointment for their chronic problems or the acute problems or for any semi- emergency cases.

Then they come to the office, i examine, and then take care of them.

If it needs to be deferred to this higher specialty services, then i defer to the higher specialty services.

If they get sick and then they come to the emergency room or get directly admitted, then i take care of them in the hospital.

Troy: so, okay, fair call.

I want




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeattlePDW3

SeattlePD William3 Beat:W3, SUSPICIOUS PERSON at 39 AV SW / SW MONROE ST reported on 2/25/2020 11:53 PM, Call# 20000071108 1 hour ago

Crystal__Monroe

Crystal Monroe 🇺🇲TEXT TRUMP To 88022🇺🇲 @Uma19671 @JoeRagu2u @arthuravandalay @DonaldJTrumpJr #FactsMatter 💋 Russia has nothing to do with anything. You'… https://t.co/8ZhDrnhtrn 5 hours ago

MoorMuni

Moor Muni Beats RT @ProdByArtem: Deep House Type Beat - ''Monroe'' 🔥 📥 Download: https://t.co/WviC1tAsWM #beats #beat #producer #music https://t.co/VL0dC… 5 hours ago

ProdByArtem

Artem Deep House Type Beat - ''Monroe'' 🔥 📥 Download: https://t.co/WviC1tAsWM #beats #beat #producer #music https://t.co/VL0dCnYtEy 5 hours ago

ProdByArtem

Artem New late night vibes 🔥 Deep House x Pop Type Beat ''Monroe'' https://t.co/mdQjR5vbhE 5 hours ago

jjford31

J02HUA RT @ThePerezHilton: I fully expect a lawsuit! Justin Bieber totally stole this song!! Undeniable! https://t.co/fG7hdsxL7D #AsherMonroe 6 hours ago

beatbangazradio

BBRadio Now playing Beat Bangaz Radio - Patty Monroe Drop listen via @tunein or https://t.co/MMQCbaKYlj #beatbangazradio 6 hours ago

monroe_wc

WC Monroe This #DemDebate is just proof that one of the moderates has to emerge. Which means a couple need to bow out. The po… https://t.co/iNC0JdUW7F 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital [Video]On the Beat 2/25/20 - Monroe Regional Hospital

Troy talks with Dr. Thakker about internal medicine.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.