CDC Sounds Alarm On Coronavirus

CDC Sounds Alarm On CoronavirusCBS4's Hank Tester spoke to a local doctor about warding off the virus.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. health officials raise alarm about likely local spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin...
Reuters - Published

Labs in the US will start looking for the new coronavirus this week

Labs in the US will start looking for the new coronavirus this weekPhoto by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images Six public health labs in the US plan...
The Verge - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Economic fallout from coronavirus worries [Video]Economic fallout from coronavirus worries

Financial analyst Dennis Brewster joined 10News to discuss the economic fallout in U.S. markets over coronavirus fears.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:08Published

Local doctors prepare for coronavirus outbreak [Video]Local doctors prepare for coronavirus outbreak

The CDC is warning communities across the U.S. to be prepared for disruptions around the country over the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:26Published

