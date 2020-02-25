Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon (company) > Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

First Cashierless Amazon Go Grocery Store Opens In Seattle

One of the biggest e-commerce giants, Amazon, is going to open its first cashier-less grocery store....
Fossbytes - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch9to5ToysTIMEengadget


Amazon is expanding its cashierless Go model into a full-blown grocery store

Amazon is expanding its cashierless Go model into a full-blown grocery storePhoto by Nick Statt / The Verge Amazon is getting more serious about its brick-and-mortar retail...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchSeattlePI.comSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less [Video]No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:12Published

Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20 [Video]Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Netflix will be rolling out a daily list of its Top 10 movies and shows; Amazon to launch a 10,000sq foot cashier-less grocery store in Seattle; Apple Maps is finally..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.