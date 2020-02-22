Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Evelyn Boswell case: Authorities searching pond in Wilkes County, NC

Evelyn Boswell case: Authorities searching pond in Wilkes County, NC

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Evelyn Boswell case: Authorities searching pond in Wilkes County, NC

Evelyn Boswell case: Authorities searching pond in Wilkes County, NC

Authorities are searching a pond in North Carolina in connection to the Evelyn Boswell case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreatTammie

Tammie the Great RT @travdorman: Update from today: Authorities searched a North Carolina pond in the case of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell. They… 42 minutes ago

travdorman

Travis Dorman Update from today: Authorities searched a North Carolina pond in the case of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswe… https://t.co/VsG8Ffq9ak 1 hour ago

SBJDFW

TEXAS PATRIOTS 💪#WWG1WGA RT @WPSDLocal6: BREAKING: Investigators who searched a North Carolina pond today in connection to the disappearance of Tennessee toddler Ev… 2 hours ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 BREAKING: Investigators who searched a North Carolina pond today in connection to the disappearance of Tennessee to… https://t.co/enpwfFkqbn 2 hours ago

probargainsusa

probargainsusa forum RT @probargainsusa: Authorities searching Wilkes County pond in connection with Evelyn Boswell case https://t.co/9CrBD1M7sG 3 hours ago

probargainsusa

probargainsusa forum Authorities searching Wilkes County pond in connection with Evelyn Boswell case https://t.co/9CrBD1M7sG 3 hours ago

amandasheaaa

Amanda Shea RT @WJHL11: Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed a search is ongoing in Wilkes County, North Carolina where missing Evelyn's gran… 3 hours ago

Jules_2010

Julia Authorities searching Wilkes County pond in connection with Evelyn Boswell case I believe the mother knows what hap… https://t.co/OCWqmHInU1 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case [Video]Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office charged the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan Maggie Boswell, with false reporting.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:01Published

Mom of missing East Tennessee toddler says she knows who has her daughter [Video]Mom of missing East Tennessee toddler says she knows who has her daughter

Authorities say the mother of Evelyn Mae Boswell has given “inaccurate” information in the case, which has sparked a statewide Amber Alert.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.