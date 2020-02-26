North Texas Family Cancels Trip To Italy Due To Coronavirus Concerns



Recent related videos from verified sources Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine The two most affected regions in Italy's north are under lockdown, where some 50,000 residents live. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:13Published 10 hours ago Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19Published 13 hours ago