Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > North Texas Family Cancels Trip To Italy Due To Coronavirus Concerns

North Texas Family Cancels Trip To Italy Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
North Texas Family Cancels Trip To Italy Due To Coronavirus ConcernsIn the last week, cases of coronavirus have surged in Italy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine [Video]Italians struggle amid coronavirus quarantine

The two most affected regions in Italy's north are under lockdown, where some 50,000 residents live.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus [Video]Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.