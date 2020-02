Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast Jayson: WHAT DO YOU MEAN STILL,YOU ARE A BAD DRIVER.LOOK AT MY DASH CAM VIDEO.Lisa: TEMPERATURES AT THE BUSSTOP EARLY ON, 30S, TEMPERATURESNEAR 50 WHEN THEY GET OFF THEBUS.BREEZY NORTH OF DENVER BUT THEWARM-UP HAS BEGUN.WE'LL SEE SOME SUNSHINE STICKINGAROUND.THE MOUNTAINS ARE SEEING ALITTLE SNOW BUT THAT WILL CLEARUP.WE'LL BE MOSTLY SUNNY STATEWIDE.SATURDAY LOOKS AWESOME.CLOSE TO 60°° ON SATURDAY, SOSOME SPRING-LIKE WEATHER WILLSETTLE IN.36 RIGHT NOW IN DENVER, WINDSOUT OF THE WEST, SO FEEL LIKEUPPER 20S.CENTENNIAL 29, AND GOLDEN, JUSTBELOW FREEZING ON THIS THURSDAYMORNING.TEENS AND 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS.STATEWIDE, LOOK AT HOW MUCHWARMER COMPARED TO 24 HOURS AGO.STERLING WAS REALLY COLDYESTERDAY MORNING, NOW ABOUT 40°WARMER THAN THE SAME TIMEYESTERDAY.WINDS OUT OF THE WEST WILL BE IRSTATING AT TIMES, SPEEDS ATAROUND 15 TO 30 MILES PER HOUR.ESPECIALLY RIGHT AT AND WEST OFI-25 AND CLOSER TO SPOTS LIKEFIRESTONE, DACONO, NEAR FORTCOLLINS, AND UP TO CHEYENNE,BREEZIER THERE ON I-25.AND CLEARING BY MIDDAY, ABOUT11:30, IN THE LOW 40S.THE WINDS WILL PICK UP A BITGUSTIER ON THE NORTHEASTERNPLAINS THERE ALONG 76 LATERTODAY.YOU'LL FIND SPEEDS THERE BETWEEN30 TO 40 MILES PER HOUR.HIGHS TODAY, RIGHT AROUND 46 TONEAR 48°°.WE HAVE A FEW NEIGHBORHOODS THATWILL GET CLOSE TO 50°°.AND OVERNIGHT, CALMERCONDITIONS, WE ARE GOING TOSTART OFF CLOSE TO FREEZINGEARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND LOOK ATHOW MUCH WARMER IT GETSTOMORROW, 7 TO 10°° WARMER.IN THE 50S, CLOSE TO 60 ONFRIDAY.VERY SPRING-LIKE WEATHER, ANDSTAY MILD THROUGH THE WEEKEND.SATURDAY THE WARMEST DAY RIGHTNOW ON OUR SEVEN-DAY.WE'LL BE AT 62°° WITH SOME PRETTDRY WEATHER.NOW, ON SUNDAY WE ARE GOING TOGET AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER.THERE MAY BE A FEW SPOTTYSHOWERS WITH THE CLOUDS ONSUNDAY, BUT TEMPERATURES IN THE50S, IT'S GOING TO COME DOWN ASRAIN.THERE MIGHT BE A RAIN AND SNOWMIX DEPENDING ON THE TIMING ONMONDAY, AND COOLER, MID 40S BUTNO MAJOR STORMS ON