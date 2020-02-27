Council President Brandon Scott Calls On Mayor Jack Young To Present Coronavirus Emergency Preparedness Plan

Global  

In response to the CDC's warning, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is calling on Mayor Jack Young to hold an emergency preparedness cabinet meeting to update residents on the issue.
