Council President Brandon Scott Calls On Mayor Jack Young To Present Coronavirus Emergency Preparedness Plan

In response to the CDC's warning, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is calling on Mayor Jack Young to hold an emergency preparedness cabinet meeting to update residents on the issue.

The Baltimore Sun Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott will begin airing TV ads Wednesday, part of a media campaign that bl… https://t.co/hMJZLGC9R3 1 day ago

WJZ | CBS Baltimore In response to the CDC’s recent warning about the coronavirus, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is ca… https://t.co/MudbqYFPU1 15 hours ago

Fisherman2020 RT @wjz : In response to the CDC’s recent warning about the coronavirus, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is calling on Mayor… 14 hours ago

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is calling on Mayor Jack Young to hold an emergency cabinet meeting… https://t.co/dQJ0zK4Z7L 5 hours ago

Sean Mulk RT @wbalradio : The former Sheila Dixon campaign volunteer accused of punching Brandon Scott has filed an assault charge against the City Co… 35 minutes ago