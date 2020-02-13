Your First Look at 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart'

'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music.

Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.

Watch the series premiere of 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' MONDAY APR 13 8|7c on ABC!