WEB EXTRA: 'Miller Strong' T-Shirts

WEB EXTRA: 'Miller Strong' T-Shirts

WEB EXTRA: 'Miller Strong' T-Shirts

A company in Wisconsin printed shirts with a special message.

They wanted to show support after the deadly shooting at the Molson Coors Beverage Company campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
