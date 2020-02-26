'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Happening tomorrow..

Leap year babies all over the world will celebrate their actual birthdays!

News 10's jordan kudisch took to social media and asked "you" if you were born on this day.

She joins us now in our studio to share just how many of you are celebrating in the valley.

Jon..

Do you know the odds of being born on february 29th?

The answer is..

One in 1-thousand four hundred and sixty one.

Lucky for me..

I got the chance to email, call and even interview a few.

So what you're looking so what you're looking at is a few of those "leaplings!"

The first is leylah..

She's celebrated "4" birthdays..

But it's her first real birthday.

Next is ashley..

She's turning "36" but in the leap age..

She's only "9."

Maddie is turning "20"..

But you know how this goes..

She's 5!

Fun fact..

She's the first baby of the 2-thousands to be born in vigo county.

I had the chance to interview her about the big day.

She says being a leap baby makes her feel unique.

"it's super cool getting to explain to people hey i only get a birthday every four years.

Yes, i do still celebrate every single year but it does make turning 16 special, it makes turning 20 in a couple days super special."

And a happy early birthday to all those "leaplings" out there..

"you" find out who else is celebrating..

That's by going to w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

