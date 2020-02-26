Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Saturday, leap year babies all over the world will celebrate their actual birthday.

News 10 took to social media to ask how many of you we're born on this day and we got over 166 responses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Happening tomorrow..

Leap year babies all over the world will celebrate their actual birthdays!

News 10's jordan kudisch took to social media and asked "you" if you were born on this day.

She joins us now in our studio to share just how many of you are celebrating in the valley.

Jon..

Do you know the odds of being born on february 29th?

The answer is..

One in 1-thousand four hundred and sixty one.

Lucky for me..

I got the chance to email, call and even interview a few.

So what you're looking so what you're looking at is a few of those "leaplings!"

The first is leylah..

She's celebrated "4" birthdays..

But it's her first real birthday.

Next is ashley..

She's turning "36" but in the leap age..

She's only "9."

Maddie is turning "20"..

But you know how this goes..

She's 5!

Fun fact..

She's the first baby of the 2-thousands to be born in vigo county.

I had the chance to interview her about the big day.

She says being a leap baby makes her feel unique.

"it's super cool getting to explain to people hey i only get a birthday every four years.

Yes, i do still celebrate every single year but it does make turning 16 special, it makes turning 20 in a couple days super special."

And a happy early birthday to all those "leaplings" out there..

"you" find out who else is celebrating..

That's by going to w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

Back




You Might Like


Tweets about this

theprophetv

{The Prophet} V RT @robhastings: There is a special cruise for people born on 29 February to all celebrate their leap-year birthdays together. @Charlotte_R… 2 minutes ago

bobhallett

Bob Hallett My friend Brendan only gets a birthday every four years, so he makes the most of them... https://t.co/sZoqGbvhya 13 minutes ago

andrewmcgahon_

Andrew McGahon RT @RTERadio1: Happy Birthday Zig & Zag! 🥳 You know @RadioRayRTE would never forget your birthday! Even if it is only every four years. 😂❤️… 21 minutes ago

ConsulateHealth

ConsulateHealthCare Did you know that tomorrow, February 29th, is a leap day? Leap days only occur every four years, so make sure to wi… https://t.co/9YpAINIC6E 21 minutes ago

robhastings

Rob Hastings There is a special cruise for people born on 29 February to all celebrate their leap-year birthdays together.… https://t.co/hzhSF9kZ9o 23 minutes ago

RTERadio1

RTÉ Radio 1 Happy Birthday Zig & Zag! 🥳 You know @RadioRayRTE would never forget your birthday! Even if it is only every four y… https://t.co/INoeMig1qb 31 minutes ago

Panbolabola

STEVIEN RT @Panbolabola: Happy birthday @_Taaooma. My God bless your brain So imagine Tao was born on 29th and not 28th, so na only every four yea… 38 minutes ago

xXLocoMonoXx

Loco🔜PAX East happy birthday to one of the funniest person i know @PaladinAmber! hope you have a wonderful day n god bless you! t… https://t.co/773tyXp6RM 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Great-grandmother to celebrate her 25th birthday on Leap Day [Video]Great-grandmother to celebrate her 25th birthday on Leap Day

A great-grandmother is celebrating her 25th actual birthday on Leap Day this weekend. Doris Cleife will turn 100 on Saturday February 29, but this year will only be her 25th opportunity to celebrate on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Why Leap Year Is Important [Video]Why Leap Year Is Important

Every four years we make up for an inaccuracy in our calendar with “leap year”, and we explain why it’s necessary. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.