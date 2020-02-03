Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India
Apple Set to Open Its First
Physical Stores in India Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the
company is planning to open a store in India
next year and an online outlet later in 2020.
The move represents a significant step
for Apple, as India is the second-largest
smartphone market in the world.
The opening of a physical store has
been in the pipeline, but Cook outlined
a specific timeline at Apple's latest
annual shareholders meeting.
Recently, demand for Apple products
has been slowing in China, so it's increasingly
important that the brand spreads its
influence to new markets like India.