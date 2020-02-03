Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India

Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is planning to open a store in India next year and an online outlet later in 2020.

The move represents a significant step for Apple, as India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

The opening of a physical store has been in the pipeline, but Cook outlined a specific timeline at Apple's latest annual shareholders meeting.

Recently, demand for Apple products has been slowing in China, so it's increasingly important that the brand spreads its influence to new markets like India.