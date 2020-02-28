Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > African-American Veterans Honored In Philadelphia As Black History Month Wraps Up

African-American Veterans Honored In Philadelphia As Black History Month Wraps Up

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
African-American Veterans Honored In Philadelphia As Black History Month Wraps UpPlenty of veterans were on hand Friday for the celebration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

African-American Veterans Honored In Philadelphia As Black History Month Wraps Up

TAXES BY THE SECOND OF MARCH.NICE WAY TO DO IT.BLACK HISTORY MONTH WRAPSUP TO DAY, THERE WAS A BIGEVENT HONORING SERVICES OFAFRICAN-AMERICAN VETERANS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" WHAT THEAT MEDICAL CENTER IN WOOD LANDAVENUE WHERE VISUAL AID ANDPIECES OF HISTORY.VISITORS BROUGHT TO LIFE THEVALUABLE CONTRIBUTIONS TO THENATION'S MILITARY, OVER THEYEARS.PLENTY OF VETERANS WERE ONHAND TODAY FOR THIS



Recent related news from verified sources

First grade teacher dresses up as black trailblazers for Black History Month

A first grade teacher from Virginia, LaToya McGriff, dressed up as a different African American...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrCP24


Black History Month is coming to end, but the conversation shouldn't

As Black History Month comes to an end, figure skating analyst and coach Asher Hill speaks with CBC...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsFOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cynthia Newsome speaks at Cerner Black History Month event [Video]Cynthia Newsome speaks at Cerner Black History Month event

41 Action News anchor Cynthia Newsome spoke at an event at Cerner as part of Black History Month.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

National Pan-Hellenic Council members discuss historically black fratnernities and sororities [Video]National Pan-Hellenic Council members discuss historically black fratnernities and sororities

9 of the largest historically black fraternities and sororities are represented right here in Milwaukee, through the collaborative National Pan-Hellenic Council. Several members of the council dropped..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.