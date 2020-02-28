Global  

Leap Day Story

Louisiana giving foundation.

The olympics, presidential elections... they all take place every 4 years but another interesting thing that takes place every 4 years will happen this week.instead of going to march 1st we change the date to february 29th.this year is a leap year which means we add one extra day to the calendar but do you know why?well, interestingly enough it is all thanks to space and the orbit of the earth.

1 full orbit around the sun is actually 365.25 days which means every 4 years we add 1 day to keep our calendar on time.

Coordinated."

An interesting fact for those born on leap days, they can either celebrate on march 1st or february 28th depending on preference, while some countries outside of the u-s have set dates for those born on the




