OLA Volleyball Coach Mike Meyers hanging it up after 20 years

- the end of an era, at our lady- academy... upon the retirement- of long-time volleyball coach - mike meyers.- a staple of high school - volleyball, in bay st.

Louis...- meyers steps down after 20- years, at the helm... in which- he won 20 consecutive division- titles.

- if that's not enough... how - about playing in 17 state title- games... and winning 14 state - crowns... including the - last eight in a row.- now that's what we call... goin- out on top.

- congrats coach... on a great- run.-