Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBS

Tony Romo will reportedly ink a deal worth more than he ever earned as a Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

According to Business Insider, Romo will sign a sports broadcast deal with CBS that will pay him $17 million annually to call games alongside Jim Nantz.

Although the length of the deal is not specified, it is a long term agreement that is "significantly more than five years." It would set a new precedent for broadcasters, surpassing previously high paid earners like John Madden.

Romo banked over $127 million dollars during his 14 years with the Dallas Cowboys.

He retired from the NFL in 2017, when he started his broadcasting career.
