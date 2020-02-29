Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blizzard hammers southwestern Ontario, severely reducing visibility on roads

Blizzard hammers southwestern Ontario, severely reducing visibility on roads

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:23s - Published < > Embed
Blizzard hammers southwestern Ontario, severely reducing visibility on roads

Blizzard hammers southwestern Ontario, severely reducing visibility on roads

A winter storm has hit parts of Ontario.

Over 20 major roads in Huron, Bruce and Grey counties were closed because of the snow squall, according to local reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Blizzard hammers southwestern Ontario, severely reducing visibility on roads

A winter storm has hit parts of Ontario.

Over 20 major roads in Huron, Bruce and Grey counties were closed because of the snow squall, according to local reports.

The filmer said: "Blizzard warnings were issued for Bruce County [in Ontario's southwest] with 70cm of snow reported in some areas, according to Environment Canada.

These videos were taken on February 28, 2020 between 9am and 2pm EST."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.