Blizzard hammers southwestern Ontario, severely reducing visibility on roads

A winter storm has hit parts of Ontario.

Over 20 major roads in Huron, Bruce and Grey counties were closed because of the snow squall, according to local reports.

The filmer said: "Blizzard warnings were issued for Bruce County [in Ontario's southwest] with 70cm of snow reported in some areas, according to Environment Canada.

These videos were taken on February 28, 2020 between 9am and 2pm EST."