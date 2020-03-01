Global  

Storm Jorge blasts Lough Melvin creating huge waves

Storm Jorge blasts Lough Melvin creating huge waves

Storm Jorge blasts Lough Melvin creating huge waves

Strong winds from Storm Jorge blasted Lough Melvin today (March 1st) creating huge waves.

Footage showed huge amounts of spray whipping off the lake in Garrison, County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland onto the shore.

"Lough Melvin is usually quite calm and a great fishing lake," said filmer Michelle Duffy.
