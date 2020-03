Maryland Universities Cancel Study Abroad Programs Amid Coronavirus Concerns

PROMPTING MARYLAND COLLEGES TOTAKE ACTION.

THEY'RE CANCELINGSTUDY ABROAD PROGRAMS ANDORDERING STUDENTS TO RETURNHOME.

THE ORDER IMPACTS ATLEAST 9 TOWSON UNIVERSITYSTUDENTS STUDYING IN ITALY.WMAR 2 NEWS REPORTER DAVEDETLING IS LIVE ON CAMPUS.DAVE━ DO WE KNOW IF ANY OFTHESE STUDENTS BEEN EXPOSED TOTHE VIRUS?MALLORY━ THE ADMINISTRATIONSAY NO STUDENT HAS BEENINFECTED.

THIS MOVE TO PULLTHEM BACK IS ALL OUT OFPRECAUTION.

ON TOP OF THATTHEY WON'T BE RETURNING TOCAMPUS━ BUT INSTEAL WILLHAVE TO SELF QUARANTINE━WHICH HAS SOME STUDENTS ANDFAMILIES TALKING.21:22:2 "I wash my hands.

Icover my mouth." TOWSONUNIVERSITY WOMANPLAYER SIANNI{SE━O━KNE}WARD SAYS SHE TAKES HER HEALTHSERIOUSLY.

21:22:36 "I makesure to keep myself clean.

Ihaventime." AND SIANNI HOPES TOSTAY THAT WAY.

WMAR 2 NEWSCAUGHT UP WITH THE STUDENTATHLETE AND OTHERS AHEAD OFTHEIR WORKOUT AT BURDICK HALL.WE TALKED ABOUT THE CONCERN OFCORONAVIRUS VIRUS AND ITPOTENTIAL FOR REACHING CAMPUS.21:21:3━40 "The fact thatcorona is big and scary rightnow&I guess now it opens myeyes." 21:27:3━36 "Generallynot super concerned rightnow." STUDENTS SAY THEYAWARE OF POTENTIAL DANGERS BUTKNOW THE ADMINISTRATION HASTHEIR BACK WHEN IT COMES TOHEALTH.

WHILE THERECONFIRMED CORONA CASES ONCAMPUSÃTOWSON CONTINUES TOTAKE PRECAUTION.

WITH CONCERNSOVERSEAS━ THE UNIVERSITYHAS ORDERED THE RETURN OF 9STUDENTS STUDYING ABROAD INITALY.

STUDENTS, FACULTY ANDSTAFF WILL FLY BACK TO THE ━SIMMEDIATELY COLLEGEADMINISTRATIONS SAID THOSEFLYING BACK WONCAMPUS━ BUT WILL SELFQUARANTINE AS RECOMMENDED BYHEALTH ORGANIZATIONS.

THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND HASALSO SUSPENDED ITEDUCATION ABROAD PROGRAM ASWELL.

THE MOVE COMES AS THEC━━C MOVED THE COUNTRY FROMALERT LEVEL 2 TO WARNING LEVEL3.

COLLEGE STUDENTS WE SPOKETO SAY THEY FEEL FOR THEIRCLASSMATES.

21:24:2━31 "Theygotta be safe out there.

Theirsafety is really important."21:27:5━21:27:57 "Theymissing a great opportunitybut I think in the long runitback.

Itthan sorry." 21:21:5━21:22:07SIANNI: Itmean, Towson has to take everysafety precaution that theycan.AND THAT QUESTION IS VEREAL.

UNIVERSITIES SAY THEYCONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE SAFETYPROTOCOLS IN PLACE━ THATINCLUDES HEAVY DISINFECTION ASWELL AS STAYING IN TOUCH WITHHEALTH ORGANIZATIONS.

AS FORTHE STUDENTS IMPACTED━ I'MTOLD━ THEY'LL BE TAKINGONLINE COURSES FOR THEPROGRAMS