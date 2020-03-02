Lewis & Clark Prepares for Flooding (2-28-20)

Get to this year's possible flood season this spring, many are still trying to recover from last year.

One of the hardest hit places, lewis and clark village, an area that's seen multiple rounds of flooding last year.

While the waters have since receded, the fear of them rising again has not, that's because to this day the damaged levee still has not been repaired.

(ron hook) "that levee is open, there's a break in it it's wide open there's no riverbank on that side so anytime it gets above 22.2 feet water is going to come back in."

Western district commissioner ron hook told us today his main focus to try and prevent new flooding is ditching, he adds current ditches near the river are full and cannot hold excess water that could come from floodinghook also expressed some optimism over the outlook of this year floods saying more water releases to our north will help reservoirs up there hold more water.

