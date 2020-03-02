South Korea sect leader kneels for forgiveness over virus surge

Global  

South Korea sought murder charges against leaders of a secretive church at the heart of its ballooning coronavirus outbreak on Monday, as its leader called the epidemic a &quot;great calamity&quot;.

Olivia Chan reports.
South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has the largest number of infections outside China, with the total rising to 4,335.

South Korea has the largest number of infections outside China, with the total rising to 4,335.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published

Coronavirus: S. Korea sect leader apologises for infections

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:37Published

