Talented US food stylist recreates celebrity red carpet looks on TikTok using fruit and vegetables

Talented US food stylist recreates celebrity red carpet looks on TikTok using fruit and vegetables

Talented US food stylist recreates celebrity red carpet looks on TikTok using fruit and vegetables

Can you name every singer?

A talent food stylist in Dana Point, California has blown up on TikTok (@rubyperman) by recreating the iconic red carpet dresses of famous singers using fruit and vegetable
Talented US food stylist recreates celebrity red carpet looks on TikTok using fruit and vegetables

Can you name every singer?

A talent food stylist in Dana Point, California has blown up on TikTok (@rubyperman) by recreating the iconic red carpet dresses of famous singers using fruit and vegetables.

This cool compilation from February 21 shows Rihanna dressed in brussels sprouts and Lady Gaga dressed in courgette.




