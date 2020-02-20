Global  

'Big plans': Beautiful Destinations' Jeremy Jauncey on expanding India business

Get ready to immerse yourself in inspiring conversations with some of the most powerful people in the world at the HT Leadership Studio.

In Episode 10 of the groundbreaking series, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Destinations, Jeremy Jauncey, reveals his plans for expanding his business in India.

His 'big plans' include a possible tie-up with 'Incredible India', the official tourism campaign for the nation.

The entrepreneur and social media influencer features on the series after the illustrious likes of Olympian Michael Phelps, actors Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Naval officer and sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy.

The ground-breaking and often unusual approach of these men and women has changed the way people think about politics, culture, fashion, sports, cinema and other fields.

On HT Leadership Studio, they share their success stories with you in the most gripping and relatable format, a one-to-one conversation.
