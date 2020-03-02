LA Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Negotiating To Buy Forum, Per Report

Global  

In an attempt to end an ongoing legal battle, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced negotiations to purchase The Forum in Inglewood as part of his plans to build his own arena in the same area, according to a report Sunday.
