Surge In Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Prompts Travel Restrictions, School Closures
Stephanie Stahl reports.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Surge In Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Prompts Travel Restrictions, School Closures THE FULL FORECAST IN A FEW,GUYS.LAUREN, THANK YOU.A SURGE OF CORONAVIRUSCASES IN THE U.S. PROMPTED NEWTRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, SCHOOLCLOSURES AND EMERGENCYDECLARATIONS.TWO DOZEN NEW CASES WEREREPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND ANDTODAY NUMBER OF DEATHS HASGROWN TO AT LEAST FIVE PEOPLEALL IN WASHINGTON STATE.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL IS HERE WITH THE VERYLATEST ON WHAT IS HAPPENINGNOW, STEPHANIE.REPORTER: IT HAS BEEN CRAZYKEEPING UP WITH THE CHANGINGNUMBERS AND CHANGINGINFORMATION TODAY.NATIONWIDE MORE THAN 90 PEOPLEHAVE BEEN INFECTED WITHCORONAVIRUS, IT IS NOW, IN ATLEAST A DOZEN STATES.WE HAVE NO CONFIRMED CASES INTHE PHILADELPHIA REGION, BUTTHERE ARE POTENTIAL CASES, ANDNOW TESTING WILL BE DONELOCALLY AND ALL THREE STATES,PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, ANDDELAWARE.DELAWARE PUBLIC HEALTHLIBRARY IS ABLE TO TEST FORTHIS VIRUS WHICH WILL SPEED UPTURNAROUND TIME AND GETTINGPEOPLE THE ANSWER THAT IS THEYNEED.REPORTER: DELAWARE HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY THEY AREINVESTIGATING TWO POSSIBLECASES, RESIDENTS OF THE KENTCOUNT HOY RECENTLY TRAVELEDABROAD TO A COUNTRY AFFECT BYTHE VIRUS.PEOPLE WITH SYMPTOMS OF THECORONAVIRUS OR THE FLU, WHICHARE THE SAME ARE BEING ADVICETODD CALL A DOCTOR.WE DO RECOMMEND NOT USINGEMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS, UNLESSYOU REALLY BELIEVE YOURSYMPTOMS REQUIRE EMERGENCYCARE SO THAT WE CAN PROVIDETHE BEST CARE TO THOSE PATIENTTHAT IS DID REQUIRE EMERGENCYDEPARTMENTS.REPORTER: NATIONWIDECORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO WENTWITH NEW INFECTIONS BEINGANNOUNCED IN MORE STATES,INCLUDING, FLORIDA AND THENNEW YORK.THE FIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUSHAS BEEN REPORTED IN NEW YORKCITY.THAT WITH MAN IS A HEALTHCARE WORKER.SHE'S 39 YEARS OLD.SHE HAD BEEN WORK NOTHING IRANAND CAME BACK ON TUESDAY, TOSHE DID NOT TAKE ANY PUBLICTRANSPORTATION.AS SHE WAS A HEALTH CAREWORKER SHE WAS VERY AWARE OFTHE SITUATION AND THEPOTENTIAL FOR THIS SITUATION.REPORTER: IN WASHINGTONSTATE THERE ARE NOW FIVEDEATHS RELATE TODD CORONAVIRUSAND 19 CONFIRMED CASES, MANYOTHERS ARE PENDING.MY HEART GOES OUT TO ALL OFTHE FAMILIES OF THE LOVED ONESWHO WE HAVE LOST TO COVID-19.REPORTER: AROUND THECOUNTRY CONCERN AMERICANS ARESWARMING STORES TO STOCK UP ONBOTTLED WATER, TOILET PAPERAND HAND SANITIZER.I'M SURPRISE TODD COME HEREAND SEE EVERYTHING CLEAREDOUT.REPORTER: ALMOST 90,000CASES ARE NOW CONFIRMED IN ATLEAST 67 COUNTRIES.THE STATE DEPARTMENT RAISEDITS TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR TWOREGIONS IN ITALY TO A LEVELFOUR, ITS HIGHEST LEVEL,URGING AMERICANS IN THE TOTRAVEL THERE.ALSO, DELTA AND AMERICANAIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY WILLTEMPORARILY SUSPEND FLIGHTS TOAND FROM MILAN, ITALY.LOTS GOING ON, ON ALL OF THISWE HAVE CHECK IN WITH ALL OFOUR LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS ANDTHEY SAY THAT THE TESTINGBEING DONE HERE WILL SPEED THE





