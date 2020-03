Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to discuss he threat of the disease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus U-S MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE HAVETESTED POSITIVE.THIS COMES AS U-S SENATORS PLANTO MEET THIS MORNING - TODISCUSS THE THREAT OF THEDISEASE.IN NEW YORK CITY OVERNIGHT - ANAMBITIOUS NEW PLAN TO FIGHT THECORONAVIRUS.EVERY NIGHT WORKERS WILLSCRUB HUNDREDS OF SUBWAYSTATIONS..AND THOUSANDS OF SUBWAY CARSAND BUSES..HOPING TO SLOW DOWN THE SPREADOF THE VIRUS."PEOPLE ARE GOING TO TESTPOSITIVE," NEW YORK GOVERNORANDREW CUOMO SAID."NOT JUST ONE OR TWO, OR THREEOR FIVE.THERE WILL BE MANY WHO TESTPOSITIVE."THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONSAYING WE ARE IN "UNCHARTEDTERRITORY" AS THE NUMBER OFCORONA VIRUS CASES WORLDWIDEPASSES 90-THOUSAND.AS OF RIGHT NOW - THERE ARE NOCONFIRMED CASES HERE IN NEVADA.AND THE CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE





