Recording Academy Fires Ousted CEO Deborah Dugan

Recording Academy Fires Ousted CEO Deborah Dugan

Recording Academy Fires Ousted CEO Deborah Dugan

The Recording Academy said its board of trustees made the decision after &quot;two exhaustive, costly independent investigations&quot; into Dugan.
Recording Academy fires ousted CEO Deborah Dugan


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com•Seattle Times•CBS News•The Age•AceShowbiz•NPR


Recording Academy Fires Deborah Dugan After Investigation Validates ‘Serious Complaints’ and ‘Poor Judgment’

Recording Academy Fires Deborah Dugan After Investigation Validates ‘Serious Complaints’ and ‘Poor Judgment’The Recording Academy announced Monday that it was terminating Deborah Dugan, who was put on...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

mcgaughp

Paul McGaugh I have a feeling the next CEO will not be a woman. Recording Academy fires ousted CEO after "two exhaustive, costl… https://t.co/L01jL6BWac 31 minutes ago

tbobdilla

Colonel TBobadilla The Recording Academy, which hands out the Grammys, ousted CEO Deborah Dugan amid conflicting harassment claims https://t.co/OrXgsmzbMf 38 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy She was placed on paid administrative leave just days before the Grammy Awards in January following a complaint by… https://t.co/qa86qRkdSz 39 minutes ago

Acttophone2

DavidKim Recording Academy fires ousted CEO Deborah Dugan after "two exhaustive, costly independent investigations" - CBS Ne… https://t.co/yKOVH4nAvz 1 hour ago

clarion_extra

Clarion Extra Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations https://t.co/a3kAeqTsqz https://t.co/Q5ve9FoJWq 2 hours ago

VenangoExtra

Venango Extra Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations https://t.co/GdUgnnlc5s https://t.co/gKfo9DpJrb 2 hours ago

JoanPennnative

Joan McGinnis Recording Academy fires ousted CEO Deborah Dugan after "two exhaustive, costly independent investigations" - CBS Ne… https://t.co/j2Hg7618he 2 hours ago

group_desert

Sonoran Desert Group Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations - ABC News https://t.co/ZlWsGZgZiw 2 hours ago


Diddy Slams Recording Academy During Pre-Grammy Acceptance Speech [Video]Diddy Slams Recording Academy During Pre-Grammy Acceptance Speech

Diddy Slams Recording Academy During Pre-Grammy Acceptance Speech Diddy delivered a 50-minute speech addressing the "elephant in the room" between Black artists and the Recording Academy during Clive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:39Published

Ousted Grammy Chief Claims Corruption In Nomination Process [Video]Ousted Grammy Chief Claims Corruption In Nomination Process

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Deborah Dugan claimed an artist — who came in 18th in the initial voting for Song of the Year — not only sat on the committee that decided the nominees, but was also..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:45Published

