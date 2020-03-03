Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Matthews > Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News

Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News

Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News

The 'Hardball' host made the shock announcement on Monday night after more than 20 years at the network.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews retires after fanning controversy

Longtime MSNBC cable news anchor Chris Matthews abruptly announced his retirement on Monday following...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News https://t.co/4qGcgV0bNb https://t.co/gOCU0z6QGM 1 minute ago

Birdle_2963

Birdie⭐⭐⭐ ❤️#MyLordIsMySavior❤️ RT @smalltownandrew: Watch: Chris Matthews "Retires" From MSNBC After Sexual Assault Allegations See ya later loser 👋 don't let the door h… 2 minutes ago

BerrokalAntxon

Antxon Berrokal RT @MajorPatriot: SAME DAY: Hillary Clinton is compelled by a judge to be deposed about her emails and Chris Matthews "retires" in shame f… 4 minutes ago

EmmaMoor

Emma Moor RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Chris Matthews abruptly retires from MSNBC https://t.co/0vulA2NYvU 4 minutes ago

EdieBrown70

Edie RT @LisaMei62: I think I just got a thrill up my leg. 😂 Chris Matthews Resigns From MSNBC https://t.co/e6QZsS7wB8 6 minutes ago

katevikings1

Kate Mount Chris Matthews Has Retired from MSNBC, Apologizing for “Comments in the Past” https://t.co/RMccbf2W8k 11 minutes ago

CcriderJohn

John Michael Medina RT @CcriderJohn: Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC after string of recent controversies https://t.co/GAyNCCKnuP 11 minutes ago

CLajambe

Chris Lajambe RT @Richard35775465: chris matthews is a perv! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vekyApv7s4 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies [Video]MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies The ‘Hardball’ host announced his departure Monday night, effective immediately. Chris Matthews, via ‘Hardball’ Matthews..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Tucker Carlson questions departure of Chris Matthews from MSNBC [Video]Tucker Carlson questions departure of Chris Matthews from MSNBC

Fox News&apos; Tucker Carlson on Chris Matthews resigning

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.