Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech

Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech

Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech

Former vice president Joe Biden celebrated a string of victories on Super Tuesday.

But the Democratic presidential hopeful got a bit muddled during his celebratory speech, mixing up his wife Jill and his sister Valerie as they both stood next to him.
Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech

JOE BIDEN: This is my wife.

This is my sister.

They switched on me!

[MUSIC PLAYING] By the way, this is my little sister Valerie.

And I'm Jill's husband.

Oh no, this is Valerie.

Valerie, you switched on me.

This is my wife.

This is my sister.

They switched on me!

[MUSIC PLAYING]



Biden Confuses His Wife For His Sister During Super Tuesday Victory Speech

So funny
Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)Protesters affiliated with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere interrupted former Vice...
Timemats

Time @dhmontgomery Biden won because the establishment didn't support him, he was the clear front runner and they chose… https://t.co/W926bUTpuX 2 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech https://t.co/3UhQ8D8FS8 12 minutes ago

alexregannnn

Alex Regan RT @_PatrickSimpson: You can’t make this up. Joe Biden gets on stage for his speech and mistakes his wife for his sister. HE NEEDS TO BE IN… 1 hour ago

AluminumDino

Von Clausewitz @townhallcom If by some unholy miracle Biden gets elected his unelected "sister wife, Jill, will probably end up ru… https://t.co/KR5gkk61o5 2 hours ago

formIessbeing

abbie RT @avocadamn: Joe Biden's speech: - opens by confusing his wife and his sister - promises a cure for cancer - gets heckled by a dairy prot… 4 hours ago

Carol83478741

Carol Biden mixes up wife and sister in Super Tuesday speech Brain dead Joe, do u really believe that a man who does not… https://t.co/kKCVm99HEg 5 hours ago

blackbatmarx

Black Batmarx @GLew1970 @rebeinstein @VanJones68 @missingahzu @JoeBiden If he gets the nomination, Trump will crush him. We are t… https://t.co/zLuA8AVtvC 5 hours ago

suhaib_zafar

Suhaib Zafar RT @aliamjadrizvi: Oh, gaffe-y Joe Biden. Gets his sister and his wife mixed up right at the start of his speech. Meanwhile, Trump’s rippi… 5 hours ago


Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders

CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins in Colorado,..

CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins in Colorado,..

Biden makes Super Tuesday comeback [Video]Biden makes Super Tuesday comeback

Former vice presidet, Joe Biden staged a Super Tuesday comeback to win at least eight states in a dramatic night.

