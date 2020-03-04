|
Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech
|
Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech
Former vice president Joe Biden celebrated a string of victories on Super Tuesday.
But the Democratic presidential hopeful got a bit muddled during his celebratory speech, mixing up his wife Jill and his sister Valerie as they both stood next to him.
Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech
JOE BIDEN: This is my wife.
This is my sister.
They switched on me!
[MUSIC PLAYING] By the way, this is my little sister Valerie.
And I'm Jill's husband.
Oh no, this is Valerie.
Valerie, you switched on me.
This is my wife.
This is my sister.
They switched on me!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
