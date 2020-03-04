TENNESSEE VIGIL

More than twenty people lost their lives in the storms that ripped through middle tennessee?

Early tuesday morning.

A tornado devastating parts of nashville?

Tearing down more than 40 buildings.

People gathering for a vigil?

Last night mourned the loss of the 24 victims in the music city.

The storm struck hours before polls opened for "super tuesday" voting.

The governor has declared a state of emergency.

Here is more from nashville.

"if you can still hear me, that is a tornado..."

Just before 1 ?m... flashes of lightning gave nashville residents a glimpse of what was about to hit them.

Piercing sirens went off... but with little to no warning... the twister tore through the heart of music city.

Neighborhood s were shredded... parts of downtown nashville destroyed with water spewing in the air.

Chris folsom was in his home... just east of downtown in mount juliet...when the tornado hit.

"the loud sound starts, it's very fast and it start roaring and roaring.

This is real, i start running downstairs, my ears start to pop, pressure is going away, i run downstairs, as soon as i get down, crouch down, the roof goes off."

Few homes in this neighborhood were spared...roof s torn off... furniture and debris scattered everywhere... and an entire school destroyed.

"when the sun came up and you could look behind and you could see all this there, but what do you do?

You say, okay& this is a challenge, this is adversity you gotta be resilient."

Back in downton nashville...the extent of the damage became clear throughout the day.

"i spent the day touring and visiting with victims and the devastation is, (pause) heartbreakin g" this was the site for a bernie sanders rally although he wasn't here last night.

Just around the corner two storm victims died but already we are starting to see the community come together in the recovery efforts here in nashville.

Mireya villareal, cbs news, nashville, tennessee.