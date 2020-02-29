Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey

Tear gas has been used and gunshots are heard at the Greece-Turkey border in Kastanies as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey on March 4.

The footage shows several plumes of smoke rising from the border where a heavy military presence is seen.

Turkey opened its border with Greece, allowing migrants to travel through the country however Greece has now shut its border and stopped over 27,000 from entering.