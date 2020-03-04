Missouri eliminates Ole Miss from SEC Women's Tournament

The biggest stage for the rebels all season, the sec womens basketball tournament.

Ole miss coming to greenville south carolina as the 14- seed, taking on 11- seed missouri.

Ole miss fell behind to missouri early after the tigers went on a 0-6 run heading into halftime.

The rebels unable to pull off the comeback into the second half, falling to missouri 64-53.

Ole miss head coach yolett mcphee mccuin wasting absolutely no time being sad, just saying she's using the 2019-2020 season as a learning experience.

Mcphee-mccuin: "i truly believe that this is my ministry--helping young women.

Anytime that i would feel like quitting, because i'm human too and i've won a lot...i just said i need to be an example for the players.

I need to show them how to be, how to grow and how to get them through adversity reid: we started to not believe and we started to give into the things we've struggled with all season.

We had to recollect and remind ourselves that we came this far now we don't stop, we don't quit.

I think the disconnect came and then we decided to snap back and the coaches kept pushing us.

I think we were able to regroup really quickly.'

After finishing the 2020 season with a 7-23 overall record, and not a single conference win, its safe to say for ole miss there's no where else to go than up.

Reporting at bon secour wellness arena, courtney robb, wcbi sports."