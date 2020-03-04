Global  

A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.
Australian toilet paper truck catches fire sparking new tissue tizzy

A delivery truck carrying toilet paper has burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

As Australian consumers continue to panic-buy toilet paper in a misguided response to the spread of...
SBS - Published


