Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-pet transmission.

The dog has tested “weak positive” for the virus, which indicates a low level of infection.

According to Reuters, some experts are advising caution against the potential of pets as spreaders of the virus.

Other disease experts say it is possible, but say pets are unlikely to spread the virus further.
