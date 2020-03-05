Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:02s - Published Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the coronavirus outbreak. Jackie Ward reports. (3/5/20)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Frederic M. Douglas Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast https://t.co/CYEzuyIeMa 4 minutes ago Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast… https://t.co/z7XRCG2Awf 27 minutes ago Alienmushr00m Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast https://t.co/XMPm1aXjMx 55 minutes ago AnnekeE.Green Can anyone explain to me why @GavinNewsom thinks they only have to test people showing symptoms of #coronavirus whe… https://t.co/wIIQg7lZJS 1 hour ago MedicalQuack Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers Stuck In Limbo Off California... https://t.co/mipECkhZKE 1 hour ago Trump Voters Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers Stuck In Limbo Off California... https://t.co/8J0yWOo8iN 1 hour ago Jeff Macke Second $CCL Princess ship under Coronavirus lockdown. $RCL and $CCL setting a course for adventure back to 2/27 l… https://t.co/tjRovOT7YY 1 hour ago 2smart2bALib Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast https://t.co/QfLIIZqbGW 1 hour ago