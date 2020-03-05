Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jackie Ward reports.

(3/5/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Douglas_Ent_Law

Frederic M. Douglas Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast https://t.co/CYEzuyIeMa 4 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast… https://t.co/z7XRCG2Awf 27 minutes ago

Alienmushr00m

Alienmushr00m Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast https://t.co/XMPm1aXjMx 55 minutes ago

AnnekeEGreen

AnnekeE.Green Can anyone explain to me why @GavinNewsom thinks they only have to test people showing symptoms of #coronavirus whe… https://t.co/wIIQg7lZJS 1 hour ago

MedicalQuack

MedicalQuack Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers Stuck In Limbo Off California... https://t.co/mipECkhZKE 1 hour ago

TrumpsVoters

Trump Voters Cruise Ship With Sick Passengers Stuck In Limbo Off California... https://t.co/8J0yWOo8iN 1 hour ago

JeffMacke

Jeff Macke Second $CCL Princess ship under Coronavirus lockdown. $RCL and $CCL setting a course for adventure back to 2/27 l… https://t.co/tjRovOT7YY 1 hour ago

MA_Libertarian

2smart2bALib Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast https://t.co/QfLIIZqbGW 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ship To Be Held Off California Coast For Coronavirus Testing [Video]Cruise Ship To Be Held Off California Coast For Coronavirus Testing

A cruise ship that was expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday will be kept offshore until its thousands of passengers can be tested for the coronavirus, after a previous passenger died from the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:19Published

SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested [Video]SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.