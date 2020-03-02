Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 09:44s - Published < > Embed
Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit County tested “presumptive” positive for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida After First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's...
cbs4.com - Published

Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_hozai

Hozai RT @ChieftainNews: BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Jared Polis has announced a second "presumptive positive" in Colorado. It does not appear related to… 55 seconds ago

tetch2176

Thomas Etcher ⏳ RT @EpsilonTheory: All 3 Houston-area cases are connected by a recent trip to Egypt. I think we have to assume that CV-19 has spread throug… 3 minutes ago

ChieftainNews

The Pueblo Chieftain BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Jared Polis has announced a second "presumptive positive" in Colorado. It does not appear relat… https://t.co/q15QSzlL7E 5 minutes ago

cantu_meaghan

megs:) RT @NBCDFW: UPDATE: Three cases of novel #coronavirus have been confirmed in southeast Texas, two in Harris County and one in Fort Bend Cou… 6 minutes ago

4everinrhearts

Patty DiRenzo RT @camdencountynj: COVID-19 UPDATE: In the past 24 hours, @NJDeptofHealth has announced the first 2 presumptive positive cases of coronav… 8 minutes ago

KellyCBS4

Kelly Werthmann RT @DillonMThomas: When #Colorado gets its two first presumptive positive cases of #coronavirus ... I guess I’ll take what’s left. https:… 8 minutes ago

Amber_L_Fisher

Amber Fisher 2 'Presumptive Positive' Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Colorado https://t.co/iEEUjmmFUd 16 minutes ago

DillonMThomas

Dillon Thomas When #Colorado gets its two first presumptive positive cases of #coronavirus ... I guess I’ll take what’s left. https://t.co/dieaE3tErj 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harris County And Houston Leaders Discuss Area Coronavirus Cases [Video]Harris County And Houston Leaders Discuss Area Coronavirus Cases

A man and a woman from northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 33:45Published

First coronavirus case in Colorado [Video]First coronavirus case in Colorado

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 was in a patient who had visited Summit County.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.