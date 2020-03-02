Global  

Coronavirus: Second person dies in UK

A second person has died of coronavirus in the UK, the health secretary has confirmed.

The man, described by Matt Hancock as "somebody who was older and had underlying health conditions", is believed to have died at a hospital in Milton Keynes.

Report by Jonesia.

