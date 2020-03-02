|
Coronavirus: Second person dies in UK
|
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Second person dies in UK
A second person has died of coronavirus in the UK, the health secretary has confirmed.
The man, described by Matt Hancock as "somebody who was older and had underlying health conditions", is believed to have died at a hospital in Milton Keynes.
Report by Jonesia.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|A second person has died from the coronavirus in King County, near Seattle, Washington, authorities...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Cambridge News •Hull Daily Mail
|A second person has died from the coronavirus in the United States, authorities have said.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources