Break midday slate rick leverette >> the owners were picked out a sinner shelter really to get her a home she's such a wonderful dog ... she wouldn't really socialize ... really well.

Really really good and absolutely sweet easy just needs a family she was pretty for accounts here right shelter is missing in your second consideration the long-term effects of having an absolutely think before you really think about something that i'm committed to for a lifetime it's a lot of work time is something to for a moment and i forget about it in a few month or if you move into a new apartment have to make sure that the apartment takes dogs i made it part of your family they are the most perfect souls on the planet here to teach us about love and they just love us to matter what you really think that no matter what you know we have to treat them with the same respect as well but a second price on our part worth it but they have to spend time with the love ring with her.

Their family you know i think the your site if you want to pet the site if you were dog if you decide you want to all ... also decide you want a height dog ... but if you just had a want one it's easier to them account ... there is perfect petri is really research and think about it and make love is humane society disorders because it will be people there to have some experience with that in my view would help guide you to grandmother the best for your situation yes and west point county animal shelter, mood and what he's done saturday on a single thing about every dog and i'll be happy to help you find the perfect take you for being here both been great this afternoon think