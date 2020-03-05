Global  

Trending: Tito's Vodka Responds To People Who 'Made' Hand Sanitizer From Their Vodka

Tito's Vodka tweeted back at users who claim they've made their own hand sanitizer from the company's vodka.
Tito's Vodka would like to remind you that it *isn't* a replacement for hand sanitizer

Tito's Vodka would like to remind the general public that you can't douse your hands in vodka in...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Tito's Warns Don't Use Its Vodka To Make Hand Sanitizer

The vodka makers tell The Dallas Morning News that hand sanitizer must contain 60% alcohol. Tito's...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.com



Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging [Video]Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging

As fears of Coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying supplies and have even lead to price gouging.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:22Published

No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer [Video]No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer

As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:35Published

