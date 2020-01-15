Man Executed For Being Accomplice To Crime

Global  

Shosh Bedrosian spoke with the community about their thoughts on the execution of Nathaniel Woods.
Tonight- people across the country are talking about the execution of an alabama man.

Nathaniel woods was put to death at the holman correctional facility last night - after the supreme court denied his request for a stay.

Woods was convicted of capital murder in 2004 as an accomplice in the murders of three birmingham police officers.

Today - waay 31's shosh bedrosian spoke with people in the community about their thoughts on the execution and learned more about the law.

Huntsville police explained to me friday why nathaniel woods was charged and later convicted for capital murder even though he didn't shoot the gun used to murder 3 birmingham officers.

They tell me evidence is crucial in a case like this.

Lt.

Michael johnson, spokesperson for huntsville police "even if they're even holding the weapon in a particular case of robbery, burglary, or even murder they could still be charged with the same charge" nathaniel woods was at the scene when his friend shot and killed 3 birmingham officers in 2004.

16 years later, he was executed by lethal injection in south alabama.

Some people said they want to know why he was put to death before the man who admitted he fired the deadly shots.

Huntsville police told me in the state of alabama you can be charged with the same crime as the person who did the killing if the evidence proves you didn't try to stop a crime from happening.

Lt.

Michael johnson, spokesperson for huntsville police "it goes back to the evidence can we gather in this particular case that shows they had some involvement in some form" the execution caused a wave of reaction online from celebrities and alabama state officials.

And some people in north alabama say justice was served despite woods' role in the murders.

Jeremy branning, lives in gurley "if you're a participant in an act like that, you're guilty" "i'm sure justice was served" reporting in hsv..sbwaay31ne ws.

The man who admitted to firing multiple shots and killing the three officers - kerry spencer - is still on death row.

An execution date for him has




