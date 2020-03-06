Gun Safety Advocacy Group Teams Up With Golden State Warriors To Address Gun Violence 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:09s - Published Gun Safety Advocacy Group Teams Up With Golden State Warriors To Address Gun Violence Interview with Robyn Thomas with the Giffords Law Center, which is teaming up with the Golden State Warriors to hold conversations and a peace march in Oakland, highlighting city’s efforts to combat gun violence. (3/6/20) 0

