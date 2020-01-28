Car Flips Over After Accident On Southern State Parkway 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published A car rolled over after a three-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway. A car rolled over after a three-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway. 0

