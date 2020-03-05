Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First UK patients linked to COVID-19 released

First UK patients linked to COVID-19 released

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
First UK patients linked to COVID-19 released

First UK patients linked to COVID-19 released

The first people from the UK who were quarantined in Japan in January have now left isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

First patients start Edinburgh University MND drug trial

Thirty-seven-year-old Ruth Williamson is hoping the drugs will slow down the fatal condition.
BBC News - Published

Emerald Clinics sees potential in filling evidence gap for cannabinoid products

Emerald Clinics Ltd (ASX:EMD) is different from its cannabis sector peers in that it operates...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LivingRaine

LivingRaine RT @NPR: Florida officials say two COVID-19 patients in the state have died. They're believed to be the first deaths linked to the disease… 4 hours ago

HAYDERKAMRAN

کامران حیدر RT @Echinanews: A 64-year-old man infected with #COVID19 died in Argentina on Saturday, becoming the first death related to the virus in So… 11 hours ago

Echinanews

China News 中国新闻网 A 64-year-old man infected with #COVID19 died in Argentina on Saturday, becoming the first death related to the vir… https://t.co/zuxWRNlfBG 11 hours ago

Imyafatha

DER On Friday, health authorities in Fla said 2 COVID-19 patients in the state have died, in what are believed to be th… https://t.co/wOlS7VvnwI 17 hours ago

_DanielSinclair

Daniel Sinclair "On Friday, health authorities in Florida said two COVID-19 patients in the state have died, in what are believed t… https://t.co/PnhWAIhRE8 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps [Video]Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps

Three patients in Maryland, one in Virginia and one in Washington, D.C. have all contracted the coronavirus as of Saturday evening.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:12Published

OCFA First Responders Taking Extra Precautions Against Coronavirus [Video]OCFA First Responders Taking Extra Precautions Against Coronavirus

Orange County Fire Authority first responders are following new CDC regulations to make sure that they are protected when helping patients who may have coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.