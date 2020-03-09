Batwoman S01E15 Off With Her Head 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:21s - Published Batwoman S01E15 Off With Her Head Batwoman 1x15 "Off With Her Head" Season 1 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#115). Original airdate 3/15/2020. 0

