Batwoman S01E15 Off With Her Head

Batwoman 1x15 "Off With Her Head" Season 1 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter.

Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#115).

Original airdate 3/15/2020.

