Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise ship currently stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock as early as Monday (March 9) at a port in Oakland.

Gloria Tso reports.
Ben Carson refuses to talk plan for cruise ship set to dock in Oakland

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who is currently serving on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsChicago S-T


Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California port

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California portA cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast TelegraphRIA Nov.Chicago S-TReutersEurasia ReviewSFGate



Port Of Oakland Set To Receive Coronavirus-Stricken Grand Princess Ship [Video]Port Of Oakland Set To Receive Coronavirus-Stricken Grand Princess Ship

A cruise ship with more than a dozen presumptive coronavirus cases will dock Monday morning at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu reports. (3-8-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published

Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise [Video]Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise

The cruise ship carrying a Wisconsin woman, her parents and thousands of others off the coast of California will dock on Monday in Oakland.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published

