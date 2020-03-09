Mary Katrantzou explains success mantra for aspiring fashion designers

Fashion designer Mary Katrantzou spoke at the Hindustan Times Leadership Studio on the evolution of fashion and drawing inspiration from ancient cultures.

She said that she is inspired by ideas, howsoever abstract and added that she wants to create pieces that others want to imitate but find difficult to.

The designer features on the series after the illustrious likes of Olympian Michael Phelps, actors Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Naval officer and sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy, and travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

